SSM Health names 4 executives

St. Louis-based SSM Health has appointed four executives to its senior leadership team.

Stephanie Duggan, MD, will serve as chief clinical officer after serving as president and CEO of Michigan's northern region at Ascension Michigan, according to an Oct. 3 news release. She succeeds Todd Shuman, MD, who will assume a part-time advisory role at SSM Health next year. Dr. Duggan previously served as chief clinical officer at Ascension Alabama and worked as the dyad leader with the COO. Ascension is based in St. Louis.

Kevin Smith has been named CFO of SSM Health. He succeeds Randy Combs, who has served as the health system's CFO since 2019. Mr. Smith most recently served as CFO of Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health.

John Nguyen, chief strategy officer of SSM Health, will transition to the newly created role of chief administrative officer. He will have accountability for advocacy, governance, marketing and communications and philanthropy efforts.

Joan Bachleitner has been selected as SSM Health's chief strategy officer. Ms. Bachleitner has served as chief growth officer for the health system since 2021.

Dr. Duggan and Mr. Smith will both join SSM Health in early November, the release said.