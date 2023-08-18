Cincinnati Children's names chief philanthropy officer

Cincinnati Children's has tapped Sharon Marine as its next chief philanthropy officer, effective Oct. 9.

Ms. Marine has more than 30 years of experience in philanthropy and donor relations, according to an Aug. 18 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, she served as senior vice president at Grenzebach Glier and Associates, a Chicago-based consulting firm for nonprofit institutions. She previously held leadership roles in development at the University of Chicago, Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cornell University, Stanford (Calif.) Graduate School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in Philadelphia.