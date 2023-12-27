Northwell hospital taps executive director

Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, was appointed executive director of Phelps Hospital in Tarrytown, N.Y., succeeding Eileen Egan, RN, who has retired.

For the past 18 months, Dr. Mastalerz has served as executive director of Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. In her new role at Phelps Hospital — part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health — she will manage day-to-day operations, oversee the hospital's growth trajectory and ensure the delivery of high-quality care.

Dr. Mastalerz has served in multiple leadership roles at Northwell Health, including senior director of perioperative services at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, associate executive director of patient care services at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.

She has a master's degree in nursing administration from the College of Mount Saint Vincent and completed Northwell's LeadNEXT leadership development program in 2019.