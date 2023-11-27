VUMC taps chief privacy officer from Stanford Health

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., has appointed Sondra Hornsey as chief privacy officer, effective Dec. 4. She succeeds Gaye Smith, who retired earlier this year.

Ms. Hornsey currently serves as interim chief compliance and privacy officer for Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif.

In her new role, she will report to John Manning Jr., PhD, COO, and corporate chief of staff, and will be responsible for furthering VUMC's privacy program, ensuring its compliance with federal and state laws. She will also be responsible for building and overseeing an international data privacy program compliant with international laws.