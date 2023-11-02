Arkansas hospital names president, CNO

South Arkansas Regional Hospital in El Dorado has promoted two interim leaders to permanent roles, El Dorado News-Times reported Nov. 2.

The hospital was formerly known as Medical Center of South Arkansas, but was acquired by the Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences over the summer. Amber Rollins, MSN, RN — the Medical Center of South Arkansas' chief nursing officer — was named interim CNO of the new South Arkansas Regional Hospital in June, and has now been promoted to the permanent position.

Danna Taylor was also named interim president of the recently formed hospital in June and will now serve in a permanent capacity. She previously served as assistant administrator and chief operating officer of the Medical Center of South Arkansas.