Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health has promoted Cherise Giddens, BSN, RN, from her current role as vice president of clinical nursing to vice president and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Giddens has spent 37 years in nursing at SGMC Health. Prior to her role as vice president of clinical nursing, she was the administrative director of nursing services.

SGMC Health includes four hospitals and operates a network of specialty care centers and services in a 15-county service area.