Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health has tapped Anne Marie Watkins, DNP, RN, to become its new chief nursing executive, according to a July 20 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Watkins is joining UCI Health from Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Health Plan. She will serve in a dual capacity, also as the assistant dean of nursing education for the UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing.

Her appointment to the role will become effective July 24.