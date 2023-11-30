Emory names health system academic chief, medical school dean

Atlanta-based Emory University has named Sandra Wong, MD, chief academic officer of Emory Healthcare and dean of Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Wong, a surgical oncologist, currently serves as chair of the surgery department for Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., according to a Nov. 30 news release shared with Becker's. She is also a professor of surgery at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine.

In March 2024, Dr. Wong will succeed Carlos del Rio, MD, who was named interim dean in January 2023.