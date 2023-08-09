UC Health tweaks leadership model

UC Health is moving to a registered nurse-led site leadership model across the Cincinnati-based system.

The move includes the following changes, a spokesperson told Becker's:

Jennifer Jackson, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer of Mercy Health-West Hospital in Cincinnati, will rejoin UC Health as its vice president of operations, West Chester (Ohio) Hospital site leader and chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 11. Ms. Jackson will replace Tom Daskalakis, who was appointed permanent chief administrative officer and vice president at West Chester Hospital in 2017.

The chief administrative officer position in UC Health's hospital division is being transitioned out. Ms. Jackson will be the site leader at West Chester Hospital in her new role.

Teri Grau, RN, has served as vice president and chief nursing officer of University of Cincinnati Medical Center since fall 2020, and that role is now the site leader for the hospital.

Rob Wiehe, the previous chief administrative officer of University of Cincinnati Medical Center, is now the systemwide COO of UC Health's hospital division.