McLaren appoints director of government and regulatory affairs

McLaren Health Care has appointed Madeline Watts as director of its government and regulatory affairs. She assumed the position after Allisyn Mattice-Eskau took a corporate attorney position within the Grand Blanc, Mich.-based health system.

In the role, Ms. Watts will support McLaren’s government and public policy strategies, such as expanding access to care, by interacting with Michigan lawmakers.

Ms. Watts’ government experience began in 2016 as a legislative aide and director with the Michigan House of Representatives before moving to the Michigan Senate in 2019 as a policy advisor. She has advised elected officials on healthcare, insurance and other relevant policies.

Prior to her career in government, she was a fellow with the University of Michigan Center for Health and Research Transformation in Ann Arbor and completed a political leadership program at Michigan State University in East Lansing.