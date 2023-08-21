HCA names CNO for 2 Texas hospitals

HCA Healthcare has named Patty Howard, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of two hospitals in Texas, effective Aug. 21.

In her new role, Ms. Howard will oversee nursing operations at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City.

She most recently served as vice president of nursing operations for the HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division, according to an Aug. 21 news release. Her past leadership roles with the hospital operator include serving as CNO of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, both in Texas.