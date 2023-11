Pat Folcarelli, PhD, RN, was appointed senior vice president for patient care services and the Cynthia and Robert J. Lepofsky chief nursing officer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

She will step into her position Nov. 27 and oversee approximately 3,000 nurses, according to a Nov. 1 hospital news release. She is returning to Beth Israel Deaconess after working at CRICO, a medical malpractice insurance and patient safety program, for three years.