Oregon hospital CFO tapped for interim CEO role

Harney District Hospital CFO Catherine White has been named the interim CEO of the Burns, Ore.-based hospital.

Ms. White has served as the hospital's CFO for 14 years, according to a July 24 hospital news release. She will take on her new role Sept. 1, when current CEO Dan Griggs departs for the same role at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, Ore. He will work with Ms. White to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms. White could be a candidate to take over the role on a permanent basis, according to the release.