Vanderbilt names hospital president

Lee Ann Liska, chief operating officer and interim president of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital, has been selected to serve as the hospital's president.

Ms. Liska succeeds Shon Dwyer, RN, as the hospital's president and will report to C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, deputy CEO and chief health system officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She joined VUMC as COO of the hospital in the fall of 2020.

"Lee Ann has demonstrated remarkable leadership and has been a steadying presence as she and her team continue to manage through capacity challenges and other issues facing VUH," Mr. Prison said in a Dec. 19 news release. "I want to welcome her into this critical role on our senior leadership team and look forward to continuing to work closely with her to serve our patients."

Vanderbilt University Hospital is a 790-bed facility with 69 operating rooms where more than 40,000 surgeries are performed each year.