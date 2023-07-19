Cleveland Clinic names interim CIO

Cleveland Clinic named Sarah Hatchett as its new interim CIO as its current CIO is slated to join Falls Church, Va.-based Inova on Aug. 7.

Ms. Hatchett stepped into the role in June after serving as the health system's associate CIO since 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The news comes after Inova announced July 18 that Matthew Kull, CIO of Cleveland Clinic since 2015, would become chief information and digital officer of Inova.

At Cleveland Clinic, Mr. Kull oversaw digital and technology functions across the health system's 200 sites and more than 75,000 employees.