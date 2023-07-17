Cleveland Clinic CIO moves to Inova

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova has named Matthew Kull as its new chief information and digital officer. He will join the health system on Aug. 7.

In this role, Mr. Kull will be responsible for IT services including applications, program management, data, security, technical infrastructure, clinical engineering and support services, according to a July 17 press release from Inova.

Mr. Kull most recently served as CIO of Cleveland Clinic. There, he oversaw digital and technology functions across the health system's 200 sites and more than 75,000 employees.