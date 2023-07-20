Baylor Scott & White Health leader to be CNO of Woman's Hospital of Texas

Michelle Stemley, DNP, RN, plans to leave her vice president role at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth (Texas) and become the chief nursing officer of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston, according to a news release shared with Becker's

Dr. Stemley has served as the vice president of patient care at the Baylor Scott & White Health hospital since July 2021, according to her LinkedIn. Her new role begins Aug. 7, according to the release from The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

