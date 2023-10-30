Northwell taps chief nursing officer for 3 hospitals

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has appointed Kevin Browne, DNP, RN, as associate executive director and chief nursing officer for three hospitals in New York City, the health system said Oct. 30.

In his new role, Dr. Browne will oversee patient care services at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, Lenox Health Greenwich Village and Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.

He has more than 35 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing executive at St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson, N.J.

Dr. Browne also currently serves as a clinical associate professor at SUNY Stony Brook (N.Y.) University School of Nursing, according to a news release.