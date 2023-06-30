University of Maryland Medical System CFO steps down; interim named

Michelle Lee, CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System, has stepped down from the position.

Joseph Hoffman III, who retired from the system last year, will serve as interim CFO while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted, according to a June 30 UMMS news release.

Ms. Lee has served as CFO since 2018 and has been with the system since 2000, according to the release.

"Michelle has been a supporter of our most ambitious projects, including new capital investments at member organizations, while also pushing for fiscal stewardship that would allow us to deliver on our commitment to our communities," UMMS President and CEO Mohan Suntha, MD, said in the release. "We are grateful for all that she has done for our system and our patients, and we wish Michelle the very best in her future endeavors as she pursues other opportunities.

Mr. Hoffman served as CFO of University of Maryland Medical Center, the system's flagship academic hospital, before retiring in 2022, according to the release.