UW hospital CEO to retire

Cindy Hecker, BSN, CEO of the Seattle-based University of Washington Medical Center, will retire in June 2024.

Ms. Hecker has spent her entire 42-year career at UW Medicine, beginning as a bedside nurse in 1981, according to an internal announcement shared with Becker's. She has held a number of leadership roles within the Seattle-based health system, serving as interim chief health system officer, chief nursing officer of Harborview Medical Center, and CEO of Northwest Hospital.



She was named to the helm of UW Medical Center in 2018.

"We look forward to announcing our plans to celebrate Cindy's career and will keep you informed as we develop transition plans for this important leadership position," Timothy Dellit, MD, interim CEO of UW Medicine, and Cynthia Dold, interim president of UW Medicine Hospitals & Clinics, wrote in the announcement.