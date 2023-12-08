CommonSpirit names COO

Terika Richardson was named senior executive vice president and COO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Ms. Richardson, who will begin her new role on Dec. 11, brings a wealth of healthcare experience to CommonSpirit, according to a system news release.

Previously, she served as COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, which owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 care sites in six states. She also served as the president of Advocate Health Care's Chicagoland market as well as president of the system's Lutheran General, Trinity and South Suburban hospitals.

"CommonSpirit Health provides exceptional care in communities across this country, all with unique needs," Ms. Richardson said in the release. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues and teammates to make our care even more relevant to the needs of our communities and in ensuring that we are fully optimizing all of our systems and resources to deliver expert, quality care every day."



CommonSpirit is a system of 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites in 21 states.