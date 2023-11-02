Georgia system taps revenue cycle VP

Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler Health System has named Marti Strand vice president of revenue cycle operations, she said in a Nov. 1 LinkedIn post.

Ms. Strand previously served as the health system's vice president of revenue cycle operations between 2018 and 2020, according to her LinkedIn page.

She served as Knoxville, Tenn.-based UT Medical Center's vice president from 2020 to July 2022 before becoming chief revenue cycle officer and senior consultant for Healthcare Consulting Team. according to her page.