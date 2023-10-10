USA Health names hospital CEO

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health has named Deborah Browning, MSN, RN, the next CEO of its Children's and Women's Hospital.

Ms. Browning has been with the hospital — which is affiliated with the University of South Alabama — since 2021, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's. She has served as its chief nursing officer and, most recently, its interim administrator.

Prior to joining Children's and Women's Hospital, Ms. Browning served as chief nursing officer of Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.