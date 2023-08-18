Cleveland Clinic's latest C-suite appointment, retirement

Emily Williams has been appointed to serve as Cleveland Clinic's chief compliance officer, effective Sept. 1.

She spent a decade in the health system's law department advising executive leaders. In her new role, she will lead Cleveland Clinic's corporate compliance program as well as the law department.

Ms. Williams has practiced law since 2005 and has represented healthcare providers working for large national firms. She currently serves as general counsel for Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Mercy and Union hospitals, and is the law department practice group chair for hospital operations.

The health system also announced Don Sinko will retire Oct. 15 from his role as chief integrity officer, which he has held for more than 20 years. Cleveland Clinic is launching a search to fill the role, which oversees internal auditing functions, after Mr. Sinko's retirement.