Odette Bolano, BSN, CEO of Trinity Health's West Region and president of Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, will retire in June 2024.

Ms. Bolano has served Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity since 2016, according to a Sept. 20 news release shared with Becker's. She was the first CEO of the health system's West Region, effectively uniting Saint Alphonsus Health System with Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, Calif.

A search for her successor will launch in January.