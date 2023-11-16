Chicagoland's 1,000-physician group adds executives

Three executives are joining the management team of Duly Health and Care, the Downers Grove, Ill.-based medical group with more than 1,000 physicians in the Chicago area.

Ryan West is the new president of Chicagoland operations, a role in which he is accountable for the daily operations of Duly's more than 120 clinic sites in suburban Chicago. Mr. West has fulfilled this role on an interim basis after joining Duly in June 2021 as vice president of operations.

Dana Rye is Duly's chief value based care officer, a role in which she is accountable for the medical group's value-based care strategy and program management. Ms. Rye most recently served as senior vice president of value based care at U.S. Renal Care with time throughout her career spent at OneOncology, McKinsey and Credit Suisse.

Charleen Phillips is the medical group's new chief accounting officer, the leader responsible for Duly's accounting and financial framework. Ms. Phillips most recently served as senior vice president of accounting at HealthComp, a private equity-backed third party administrator, and spent time as vice president and controller at Advicent.

Duly is made up of three medical groups — DuPage Medical Group, Quincy Medical Group and The South Bend Clinic. The organization includes more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care physicians at more than 150 locations, with a team of more than 7,000 employees.

Duly appointed Dan Greenleaf as its CEO in June. Mr. Greenleaf previously served as CEO of numerous companies: Modi­v­care, a plat­form of inte­grat­ed sup­port­ive care solu­tions; Bio­Scrip, a provider of infu­sion and home care man­age­ment solu­tions, and Home Solu­tions Infu­sion Ser­vices, where he led the suc­cess­ful sale of the com­pa­ny to Bio­Scrip.

"Our lead­er­ship appoint­ments come at a time when our indus­try and the deliv­ery of health­care ser­vices face unprece­dent­ed chal­lenges," Mr. Green­leaf said of the new executive appointments. ​"I have con­fi­dence that Ryan's pro­mo­tion and the strate­gic addi­tions of Dana and Char to our team will posi­tion us to con­tin­ue to nav­i­gate these chal­lenges and allow us to emerge stronger and more resilient than before to best serve the needs of our patients."