AdventHealth hospital names chief nursing officer

Lisa Bowman was appointed chief nursing officer for AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, Fla., effective Oct. 8.

Ms. Bowman has spent two decades in various roles at AdventHealth for Children and AdventHealth for Women in Orlando, according to an Oct. 3 news release.

She most recently served as CNO and vice president of the organizations. In this role, she oversaw operations at AdventHealth for Children's 200+ bed patient pavilion, along with pediatric emergency services, pediatric outpatient services and pediatric support services. She also oversaw AdventHealth for Women's network of five Central Florida campus locations and obstetrics support services.