Wailuku-based Maui Health has named Lynn Fulton its next CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Ms. Fulton joins the health system from Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, where she has spent the past 20 years, according to an Oct. 12 news release. She most recently served as president of St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill.

Ms. Fulton succeeds Kerry Watson, who has served Maui Health as interim CEO since mid-February.