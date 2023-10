Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City, Iowa, has named Linn Block, BSN, RN, CEO.

Ms. Block has 18 years of experience in healthcare leadership, according to a news release from the hospital. She currently serves as CEO of Manning (Iowa) Regional Healthcare Center, and was named one of Becker's 80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know in 2023.

Stewart Memorial Community Hospital is part of UnityPoint Health, based in Des Moines, Iowa.