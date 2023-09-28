HCA Houston hospital names CFO

Melissa Mendoza has been named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, effective Sept. 11.

Ms. Mendoza began her career at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in August 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City, where she served as assistant CFO.

She has more than 20 years of experience in financial services. Before HCA, she was the controller for Kindred Hospital in El Paso and later served as assistant CFO at Detroit Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

"Melissa brings a wealth of knowledge to HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and our entire leadership team," Chris Osentowski, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, said in a Sept. 27 news release. "Her previous experience within the Houston market will make for a seamless transition, and her track record of solid financial management will be a tremendous asset to our facility."