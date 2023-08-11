Maine hospital combines COO, CFO roles

Cary Medical Center in Caribou, Maine, is combining the CFO and COO roles into one position.

Chelsea Reynolds Desrosiers will assume the new role Aug. 21, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's. The promotion comes with the departure of COO Leslie Anderson. Ms. Desrosiers has served as CFO since 2018.

The release states that Kris Doody, RN, CEO of Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services, said the hospital conducted a search for a new COO, but combining the roles "felt like the right decision."

"We have discussed this idea for a few weeks, and when we brought our chief medical officer and chief financial officer together, a clear vision developed that this was the way to move forward," Ms. Doody said in the release. "We are so fortunate to have such strengths on both the fiscal and clinical side of operations, that we believe this unique model will serve us very well into the future."

Ms. Desrosiers said in the release that she is grateful to be able to expand her leadership role, and that "the hybrid nature of the new position will improve the integration of business operations with a better understanding of clinical realities."

She added: "I will have a lot to learn on the clinical side but my experience in healthcare finance will benefit strategic planning, service growth and future development. I have a great, supportive team to work with, and I am excited to take on this new challenge."

With the combining of the two positions, a new position for chief of facilities and projects officer has opened at the hospital, according to the release.