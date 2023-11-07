Baptist Health names chief compliance officer

Jacksonville, Fla-based Baptist Health named Andrea Eklund chief senior vice president of compliance and internal audit and chief compliance officer.

Ms. Eklund will oversee the health system's corporate compliance, internal audit, privacy and information technology regulatory efforts, according to a Nov. 7 Baptist Health news release. She will serve as a strategic adviser to leaders across the organization, collaborating to maintain industry-leading compliance practices.

She joins Baptist Health from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, where she served as senior vice president and chief compliance officer, according to the release.