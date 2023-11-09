Aurora Health Care names 2 executives to dual roles

Aurora Health Care tapped two new leaders to its St. Luke's South Shore hospital in Cudahy, Wis.

Nkem Iroegbu, MD, will serve as the hospital's president in addition to his current role as president of Milwaukee-based Aurora Sinai Medical Center. He joined the health system in 2017 as chief medical officer of both hospitals he is now set to helm, according to a Nov. 9 news release shared with Becker's.

Tulay Aksoy, MD, was named the hospital's chief medical officer. She currently holds the same position at Aurora Sinai Medical Center and — like Dr. Iroegbu — will continue to serve there in a dual capacity. Dr. Aksoy has been serving as interim chief medical officer of the South Shore hospital since October 2022, per the news release.

Both appointments are effective Nov. 13.

Aurora Health Care is based in Milwaukee and is part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.