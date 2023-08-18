UnityPoint makes 4 executive changes

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health has named two new divisional COOs and two new market presidents.

Michelle Niermann, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids, will become COO of the health system's East Division. In the enterprise role, Ms. Niermann will oversee operations at UnityPoint Health hospitals in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque, Iowa; Quad Cities; and Madison, Wis.

Casey Greene has been named market president for UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids, effective Aug. 28. Mr. Greene most recently served as vice president and COO of UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids, which includes St. Luke's Hospital and associated entities.

Pamela Delagardelle, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Waterloo, will become COO of the health system's West Division. Ms. Delagardelle will oversee operations at UnityPoint Health hospitals in Des Moines, Sioux City and Fort Dodge, Iowa, in the new enterprise role.

Jenni Friedly has been named market president for UnityPoint Health – Waterloo, effective Aug. 28. Ms. Friedly most recently served as vice president and COO of UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo and president of UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown (Iowa).

UnityPoint has sites of care throughout Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin with a network of 20 nonprofit regional hospitals, 19 community network hospitals and more than 400 clinics and other healthcare facilities.