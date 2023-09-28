Missouri system names co-leader of medical group

Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's has named Tammy Lett, RN, senior vice president of its physician network.

Ms. Lett will work in a dyad with Chief Medical Officer Darren Haskell, MD, according to a Sept. 27 news release shared with Becker's. The pair will lead all aspects of St. Luke's Medical Group and report directly to president and CEO Andy Bagnall.

"St. Luke's is in the process of growing our medical group and implementing operational improvements to meet our patients' desire for timely access to our exceptional providers," Mr. Bagnall said.

Ms. Lett brings 30 years of healthcare experience to the role, most recently serving as chief operating officer of physician enterprise at Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.