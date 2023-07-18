Emory Healthcare names chief transformation officer

Amaka Eneanya, MD, was named chief transformation officer of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Eneanya began the newly created role July 16, according to a news release.

Previously, she served as head of strategy and operations in the global medical office of Fresenius Medical Care, based in Bad Homburg, Germany. She also was on the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, based in Philadelphia.

Emory Healthcare, part of Emory University, is an 11-hospital health system.