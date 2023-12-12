Duke LifePoint hospital names CEO

Tonya Darner was appointed the permanent chief executive officer of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

The 222-bed specialty care hospital is part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health. Ms. Darner rejoined UP Health System-Marquette in 2021 after serving in progressive leadership roles at the hospital earlier in her career, according to a Dec. 12 hospital news release. She most recently has served as the hospital's interim CEO since early November and COO since 2021. Before rejoining UP Health System-Marquette, she served as COO of Aspirus Wausau (Wis.) Hospital.

"Tonya has demonstrated an exceptional track record of success in all of her previous roles," UPHS-Marquette Board Chair Jerold Napier, MD, said in the release. "She has a deep understanding of our organization's values and our region's healthcare landscape, and we are confident in her competency, experience, discipline, and dedication to furthering our mission of making communities healthier for the patients and families of the Upper Peninsula."