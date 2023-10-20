HCA Florida Mercy Hospital names CFO

HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, a 488-bed facility in Miami, has appointed Joan Welch CFO.

Ms. Welch has more than 20 years of finance experience, according to an Oct. 17 news release. She most recently served as CFO of Derry, N.H.-based Parkland Medical Center, another HCA hospital.

She began her career at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA in 2001, serving in various accounting and financial management roles at various hospitals across Florida, including HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee, where she was controller.

Ms. Welch was also a member of the HCA Executive Development Program in 2022.