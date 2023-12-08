250-bed Florida hospital names CEO

Broward Health has appointed Kristen Bowman CEO of its community hospital in Coral Springs, Fla.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health said Ms. Bowman joins the public South Florida system after time spent with Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Bowman recently served as interim CEO of its Cobb Medical Center in Atlanta and previously served as COO of WellStar Cobb. She also spent time in operational leadership with HCA Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga.

Broward Health Coral Springs, a 250-bed facility, is one of five hospitals within the public, nonprofit system, which is governed by the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, a seven-member district board appointed by Florida's governor.