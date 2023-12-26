UNC Health Caldwell's medical chief appointed CEO

President and CEO of Lenoir, N.C.-based UNC Health Caldwell Laura Easton is retiring after 28 years of service and the health system's chief medical officer will succeed her.

Ms. Caldwell is retiring at the end of the year.

David Lowry, MD, stepped into the CEO role Dec. 10 and will fully replace Ms. Easton after she retires. Dr. Lowry has been at UNC Health Caldwell for 19 years and in his new role he will oversee a $33 million expansion that adds a new cardiac catheterization lab, clinical lab, inpatient pharmacy and more to the hospital.

"As a physician, David understands the importance of our role in keeping patients healthy and happy," Ms. Easton said in a news release. "He cares deeply for each and every teammate and has been devoted to the Caldwell County community for many years. I could not think of a better person to fill this role and know that the future of UNC Health Caldwell is bright."

Dr. Lowry earned his medical degree at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn.