Texas hospital names 1st Latina CEO

Emma Maria Montes-Ewing was named CEO of South Texas Health System McAllen.

Ms. Montes-Ewing, who brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role, becomes the facility's first Latina CEO, effective Jan. 2, according to a news release.

Most recently, Ms. Montes-Ewing served as CEO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas), STHS McAllen's sister facility, since 2020. Andrew Wilson, COO of STHS McAllen, will become CEO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo, also on Jan. 2.

STHS McAllen, part of Edinburg-based South Texas Health System, has more than 1,100 staff members and is home to a level 1 trauma center, comprehensive stroke center and level 3 neonatal intensive care unit.