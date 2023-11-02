Texas hospitals swap executives

The CEO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas) is leaving to helm South Texas Health System McAllen. The latter's COO will then become the former's new CEO, Laredo Morning Times reported Nov. 2

Emma Maria Montes-Ewing has served as CEO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo since August 2020. On Jan. 2, she will become the CEO of South Texas Health System McAllen.

Andrew Wilson, who currently serves as the COO of South Texas Health System McAllen, will return to Doctors Hospital of Laredo as CEO, also on Jan. 2.

Mr. Wilson first joined Doctors Hospital as an assistant administrator in 2017, but left the role in 2019 to helm Cornerstone Regional Hospital in Edinburg, Texas.