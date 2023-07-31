Cone Health taps chief nursing officer for Greensboro hospitals

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has named Elsie Graves, RN, BSN, the chief nursing officer for the health system's Greensboro market, according to a July 31 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Graves will be responsible for leading nurse operations at three hospitals: Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital.

She is joining Cone Health from AdventHealth Sebring where she also served as a chief nursing officer.

Ms. Graves' appointment to the position with Cone Health is effective immediately.