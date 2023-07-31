Cone Health taps chief nursing officer for Greensboro hospitals

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has named Elsie Graves, RN, BSN, the chief nursing officer for the health system's Greensboro market, according to a July 31 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Graves will be responsible for leading nurse operations at three hospitals: Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. 

She is joining Cone Health from AdventHealth Sebring where she also served as a chief nursing officer. 

Ms. Graves' appointment to the position with Cone Health is effective immediately.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles