Medical City Las Colinas names CFO

Maria Garvin has been appointed chief financial officer for Medical City Las Colinas in Irving, Texas, effective Aug. 17.

Ms. Garvin has more than 20 years of healthcare experience, including executive and senior leadership positions.

Since 2021, she has served as CFO and ethics and compliance officer for HCA Healthcare's UCF Lake Nona Hospital in Orlando, Fla. There, she implemented various processes involved with opening the new 64-bed hospital, including setting department productivity targets and monitoring ethics and compliance.

Ms. Garvin has a Master of Business Administration from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas.