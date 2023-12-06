Florida health system adds to C-suite, reshuffles hospital CEOs

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has moved several leaders into new roles within the organization.

Two leaders were named to C-suite positions while three were given new roles at hospital helms.

"These strategic appointments reflect Memorial's commitment to promoting talent that help facilitate its continuing excellence in the delivery of care while also reflecting the diversity of its workforce and community," the health system said in a Dec. 6 news release shared with Becker's.

These five leaders were affected by the shift:

1. Vedner Guerrier was named executive vice president and chief transformation officer of the health system, replacing Nina Beauchesne, who recently retired. He most recently served as CEO of Pembroke Pines, Fla.-based Memorial Hospital West.

2. Joseph Stuczynski was named CEO of Memorial Hospital West, replacing Mr. Guerrier. He most recently held the same position at Memorial Hospital Miramar (Fla.).

3. Stephen Demers was named CEO of Memorial Hospital Miramar, replacing Mr. Stuczynski. He most recently led Memorial Hospital Pembroke, also based in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

4. Felicia Turnley was named CEO of Memorial Hospital Pembroke, replacing Mr. Demers. She most recently served as the chief operating officer of Memorial Hospital West.

5. Melida Akiti was named the first chief community officer of Memorial Healthcare System. She has been an executive of the health system for more than 12 years, and most recently led its primary care arm.