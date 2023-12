Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital has named Shauna Cameron CEO, according to a press release published in The Piscataquis Observer Dec. 14.

Ms. Cameron has more than 20 years of progressive healthcare experience, according to the release. She most recently served as vice president of operations at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, S.C., a member of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth.

She will join Houlton Regional in early January.