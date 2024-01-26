North Carolina system CEO to retire

Kathy Bailey, RN, plans to retire from the helm of Morganton, N.C.-based UNC Health Blue Ridge in June.

Ms. Bailey's healthcare career spans more than 45 years in North Carolina and 19 years with UNC Health Blue Ridge — known as Blue Ridge HealthCare prior to its 2021 partnership with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

During her tenure as president and CEO, Ms. Bailey oversaw the opening of a $38 million cancer center and the construction of a $138 million patient tower, which will include a new ICU, emergency department and helipad, according to a Jan. 26 Facebook post from the system.

UNC Health Blue Ridge includes one hospital with two locations, totaling 63 locations across North Carolina.