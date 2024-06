Olivia Sweetnam has been named CEO of Townshend, Vt..-based Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital, effective July 1.

Ms. Sweetnam will succeed Doug DiVello, who shared plans last December to retire once a replacement was found, according to a Grace Cottage June 5 news release.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Sweetnam served as CNO for the hospital, a position she has held since February.