California system names COO

Tracey Lewis Taylor was named COO of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health.

Ms. Lewis Taylor began her new role on May 20, according to a health system news release.

She will oversee hospital operational and functional areas including clinical inpatient areas, nursing, facilities, patient experience, pharmacy, and all support and ancillary services, the release said.

Before joining El Camino Health, Ms. Lewis Taylor was COO of Pleasanton, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley.

El Camino Health includes two nonprofit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos, Calif., and Mountain View, as well as multiple urgent, specialty and primary care locations in Santa Clara County, according to its website.