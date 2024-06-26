Lee Health taps Advocate Health VP as innovation chief

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has named Reema Narang as its new chief strategy and innovation officer.

In this role, Ms. Narang will spearhead strategic planning efforts to identify and analyze industry trends and business models, with the goal of improving patient health and healthcare delivery, according to a June 26 news release from Lee Health. Her focus will be on crafting strategies that elevate patient experiences and reduce overall care costs.

Additionally, Ms. Narang will work on defining transformative payer strategies, ensuring that human, financial and technological resources are aligned to foster innovation investments.

Prior to this, Ms. Narang served as senior vice president for strategic growth and transformation at Chicago-based Advocate Health.